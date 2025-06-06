DeKalb Co. to invest $4.89 million in expanding ambulance fleet, longer EMS partnership with AMR

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County announced they’d be investing millions of dollars to improve their emergency medical services and expand the county ambulance fleet.

According to county officials, the contract for emergency medical services with American Medical Response was extended through June 30, 2026.

Additionally, the county government agreed to pay a $4.89 million subsidy to expand the number of AMR ambulances in service.

The move includes adding new ambulance units, more personnel and operational support resources.

"As a result of these efforts, the system has seen measurable improvements, including a 2-minute and 48-second reduction in response times for critical calls, 18% more AMR ambulance unit hours on the road, and 58% more DCFR ambulance unit hours on the road since 2024," county officials said in a statement.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue has also partnered with local hospitals to reduce how long it takes for patients to be offloaded from ambulances to emergency rooms.

“We are excited about this high-performing system improvement through initiatives, resource investments, and constant leadership support”, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum said. “Together, these strategic efforts are building a more responsive, efficient, and patient-centered EMS system for DeKalb County.”

