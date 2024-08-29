DeKalb Co. to hold public meeting on raising sewage rates as commissioners work to upgrade pipes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County will hold a public meeting Thursday to discuss increasing sewage rates for county residents.

In a statement from the county commission, officials said the increase was one option they were considering to pay for what is estimated to be a $4.4 billion water infrastructure upgrade. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond called for the rate increase in June.

The work needed would pay for the replacement of nearly 2,000 miles of pipes that will be 70 years old in 2050.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Maloof Auditorium on Commerce Drive in Decatur.

At the meeting, Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will discuss the rate increases, which are expected to be in place for multiple years. The meeting will include a public comment portion.

If the rate increase moves forward, it would be the first water and sewer price increase in two years.

