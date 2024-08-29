Atlanta VA Medical Center OR reopens after mid-August closure due to ‘intermittent’ bug sightings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After temporarily closing its operating rooms for nearly two weeks, the Atlanta VA Medical Center has reopened its operating rooms after several weeks of intermittent flying insect sightings.

A Veterans Affairs spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that the flying bugs were first seen in mid-August, but after work to disinfect the operating rooms, the surgical suites reopened Monday.

Channel 2 Action News had been working to get updates on the situation at the medical center more than a week.

As previously reported, the Department of Veterans Affairs temporarily closed ORs after “intermittent sightings of flying insects” were reported at the hospital. Despite two to three insects being reportedly seen multiple days consecutively, the VA said the insects’ presence “did not technically meet the definition of an infestation,” but still took immediate action to ensure patient safety.

In part of their initial response to questions about the issue, the VA said their “pest control efforts include the installation of air curtains, pest control lighting, and the treatment of drains with biologically safe chemicals designed to break down organic matter” and that they “are working closely and aggressively with the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) and VA Central Office subject matter experts to ensure the swift resumption of surgical services.”

Responding to further inquiry by Channel 2 Action News, a spokesman for the VA said that the department defines an infestation as “the presence of pests in large numbers that could potentially compromise the health and safety of our patients and staff or interfere with the operation of our facilities.”

In terms of when the VA’s operating rooms will reopen, officials said they are still working to ensure the “situation is fully resolved and we can ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety,” by working with pest control experts.

While VA staff have worked to reschedule procedures as quickly as possible and all impacted patients have been directly notified, the VA did not provide a direct timeline for when services will return to normal at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

As far as when the intermittent flying insect sightings first began, the VA confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the sightings began in mid-August.

“Upon becoming aware of the situation, the Atlanta VA Medical Center immediately closed the operating rooms and notified affected patients. Transparency and patient safety are our top priorities, and we ensured swift communication directly with those impacted,” the VA said in a statement but did not provide a date for the appearance of flying insects in the operating rooms.

Channel 2 Action News has remained in contact with the VA and they sent us a statement late Wednesday night saying:

“The Atlanta VA Medical Center reopened its operating rooms for surgical procedures on Monday, August 26, 2024. The temporary closure was necessitated by the intermittent presence of flying insects, prompting the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Atlanta VA Medical Center to prioritize patient safety above all else.

“To minimize delays in Veteran care, Atlanta VA Medical Center promptly identified and worked closely with impacted Veterans to reschedule their surgeries or refer them to community care options based on their individual medical needs and preferences.

“Atlanta VA Medical Center remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness and safety, diligently following established protocols to minimize any further disruptions to patient care. The mitigation measures implemented include the installation of air curtains, pest control lighting, and weekly treatments of drains using environmentally safe chemicals specifically designed to decompose organic matter. Furthermore, the facility leadership is actively planning to reseal the operating room roof and initiate a comprehensive roof renovation project in FY25.

“While Atlanta VA Medical Center has taken substantial steps to address the issue and minimize future risks, facility leadership recognizes that no system can eliminate the possibility of unforeseen challenges. We remain committed to continuously improving our facilities and processes to ensure the safest possible environment for our Veterans.

“Atlanta VA Medical Center leadership extends heartfelt gratitude to our Veterans, staff, and stakeholders for their understanding during this time. Their support has been invaluable as we successfully and safely reopened our operating rooms.”

