DeKalb Co. family wants city to pay for damage sewage backup caused

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County family says a sewage backup damaged their home and is ruining their Thanksgiving.

They say it’s the second time it has happened in the last six years.

They want the city to pay for the damage it caused.

When the basement of the home on Kathryn Circle flooded nearly two years ago, the family couldn’t believe it was happening to them again.

The first time was in 2018 and the city paid for the damage.

But five years later when it happened again, homeowner Felicia Barksdale says city officials are dragging their feet and won’t pay this time.

This will be the second Thanksgiving they’ll have to celebrate somewhere else.

A city spokesperson says the case is still under review and they can’t talk about it.

Barksdale believes the backups wouldn’t have happened if city workers cleared out what’s under nearby manholes.

“So the only people that can really maintain and go into that would be the people in the city. And for you to tell me that you checked it and even after we asked you twice - and so clearly evidence shows you didn’t check it, “Barksdale said. “Just simply pay me what you owe me and pay me fairly.”

