DeKalb Co. community leaders prepare to break ground on new senior housing development

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An affordable housing project for Atlanta area seniors is breaking ground in DeKalb County Saturday.

According to national affordable housing developer Vecino Group, the Solace Grove community will break ground for the redevelopment of a three-story apartment community.

Vecino Group is taking on the project in partnership with UnitedHealth Group and Gresham Park CDC/First Baptist Church Gresham Road.

The site, once development is complete, will have 125 affordable housing units, walking paths and a greenspace for its senior residents.

Overall, officials said the project will cost $37 million to complete.

All of the units will be either one or two-bedroom apartments serving seniors at or below 60% of the area median income.

“The $37 million development was made possible through a $15 million investment via Low-Income Housing Investment Tax Credits (LIHTC) from UnitedHealth Group, other tax credit support from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and the leadership of the Dekalb County officials,” according to a representative for the project.

The main part of the redevelopment effort is the three-story main building, holding 89 apartments, a community room, a fitness area, a computer room and a crafting space. Separately, there will be six triplexes with six units in each, all single-story buildings.

The community will be at the corner of Second Avenue and tilson Road, formerly a YMCA before becoming a church.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the development is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

