DeKalb board votes to install vape detectors across 32 high schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School Board has approved a $1.6 million budget to install vape detectors in all 32 of its high schools.

The decision aims to combat the rising trend of vaping among teenagers by placing digital sensors capable of detecting nicotine and THC in strategic locations such as locker rooms and restrooms.

“Vaping among teenagers is very much on the rise,” said Dr. Lucy Cannon, a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of LEJ Behavioral Health Services.

Cannon emphasized the negative impact of vaping on students.

“It’s impacting their memory, their concentration, and their learning,” Cannon said.

The sensors will alert school staff in real-time when vaping is detected, allowing for immediate intervention.

The initiative is expected to deter vaping, improve air quality, and create a safer school environment.

Funding from the vape company Juul will be leveraged to help pay for the sensors.

Cannon also said the presence of aerosols and deadly chemicals in vaping products can pose significant health risks.

The school board’s decision is seen as a proactive step in addressing these concerns, although Cannon said more needs to be done.

“It’s a good start, but we’ve got a great deal more work to do,” Cannon said.

