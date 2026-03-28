Decatur school board, parents at odds over early learning center

DECATUR, Ga. — There was a heated back and forth Friday between parents and a local school board.

They don’t see eye to eye on a $23 million early childhood learning center in Decatur.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there as the school board voted “no” on a referendum.

Emotions were high inside the special called board meeting Friday afternoon.

Right now, the City Schools of Decatur and the people who live in the area are at odds over how to fund the center. State lawmakers voted to leave the decision up to the voters.

“We haven’t gotten a hand on how much we’re asking, how much this will cost,” board member James Herndon said.

The legislation requires that any approval of a $23 million dollar, 40-year bond to fund the facility needs to be decided by referendum.

The bond also includes enhancements for Decatur High School at the tune of about $30 million.

After about an hour into the meeting it was time to vote, and it failed to pass.

After the referendum failed to pass, Washington spoke with one parent who said she has problem with the process.

“And with the addition of the high school expansion, we’re talking $50 million or more, which is a massive undertaking, so the public should be able to weigh in on that,” Marci Roberts said.

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