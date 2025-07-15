Decatur police looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s Disease

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are looking for a 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Robert E. Johnson was last seen on Monday at 8 p.m. at 421 W. Trinity Place in Decatur.
He is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs., has brown eyes and a gray goatee.
He was last seen wearing a black tank top and white shorts with a black flower print.
If you see him, please call 911 or Decatur police at 44-373-6551.
