Decatur man accused of beating victim to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals, has arrested a 33-year-old accused of beating a man to death.

Deputies arrested Justin Scott Waters, 33, of Decatur, on Wednesday. He’s charged with felony murder in connection with a man’s death that happened on Nov. 17 at a home on Dunleith Court in Stone Mountain.

According to an arrest warrant, Waters allegedly physically assaulted Taha Ibrahim Tahanur during an altercation, resulting in Tahanur’s death.

The Decatur man was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

