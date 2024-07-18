Decatur launches ‘Pace Car’ program as part of safer streets initiative

DECATUR, Ga. — In order to help make streets safer for drivers, walkers, bicyclists, the young, the old and the disabled, Decatur’s city government launched what they’re calling their “Pace Car” program.

According to the city, the Decatur PAce Car program is an opportunity for residents to actively engage and become part of a solution to dangerous traffic.

In their own words, “The premise is simple: Driving safely helps set an example, and encourages similar behavior from others.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of the program, the City of Decatur has made car stickers and magnets available to put on your car as a way to express commitment to a “safer Decatur for all.”

The city said the stickers or magnets will serve as reminders to drivers to drive at or below the posted speed limit, obey all of the rules of the road, stop or yield for pedestrians and to be careful when sharing the road with bicyclists.

TRENDING STORIES:

Explaining their new program, Decatur officials said the initiative was important because “In examining vehicle crash data, one thing becomes clear: Speed is the number one determinant in whether or not an incident involves significant injury or death.”

In materials published by the city, pedestrian survival was shown to be reduced by several orders, depending on what speed a car was moving.

Based on the information provided by Decatur, if a pedestrian is hit by a car driving at 20 miles per hour, nine out of 10 times, they’ll survive.

However, going just 10 miles per hour faster was shown to lead to only six out of 10 surviving.

At 40 miles per hour, only two pedestrians survive, according to Decatur’s safety information.

“Slower streets are safer streets, not just for vulnerable users but for everyone,” the city said. “In cultivating an active, inclusive, and connected community, the livability of our streets — which constitute our most prevalent public spaces — is paramount.”

Pace Car emblems are available in either the sticker or magnet form at two locations in Decatur:

Decatur Public Works: 2635 Talley Street - 2nd Floor

2635 Talley Street - 2nd Floor Decatur City Hall: 509 North McDonough Street - 2nd Floor

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bullet holes, broken windows: Man wakes up to more than a dozen shots fired into his home

©2024 Cox Media Group