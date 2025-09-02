Decatur to consider slowing down speed limits a little on some streets

DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is considering lowering speed limits by 5 mph on key state routes to enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

City leaders will vote tonight on a proposal to reduce speed limits on Scott Boulevard, College Avenue and Clairmont Avenue.

The plan aims to decrease limits from 40 to 35 mph or from 35 to 30 mph, following a pedestrian safety study conducted by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“I don’t anticipate much pushback,” said Cara Scharer, the assistant city manager, regarding the proposed changes.

Resident Nick Irwin supports the initiative, noting that traffic often exceeds the current speed limits.

“I’m not sure how much it’s going to affect what people actually ‘do’ out here by dropping the speed limit 5 miles an hour. But it might get more tickets written,” he said.

The public has shown support for the speed limit reduction, and the city plans to enforce the new limits through traditional police patrols rather than speed cameras.

The city commission’s decision on the speed limit proposal is expected to be made Tuesday night.

