Dashcam video of deadly GSP chase shown at suspect’s bond hearing in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Prosecutors showed dashcam video in court Monday of a high-speed chase that led to the death of a 19-year-old man.

A pursuit by Georgia State Patrol lasted about 2 minutes before the suspect crashed into Cooper Schoenke, an innocent bystander, killing him.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan reported the suspect, 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed, was denied bond. Prosecutors said the video was proof that she is a flight risk.

The video starts on Interstate 20, with a trooper initiating a traffic stop for speeding. The driver leaves I-20 and turns onto Moreland Avenue.

She can be seen speeding down the busy roadway, dodging cars and bolting through intersections.

When the driver got to Moreland and McClendon and ran a red light, the vehicle crashed into Schoenke’s car.

Mohamed was already out on bond for previous charges of violent crimes, including kidnapping and robbery.

