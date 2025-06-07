Customers say thieves keep breaking into their storage units in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Customers renting from Cube Smart on Redwing Circle in DeKalb County are frustrated.

They tell Channel 2’s Cory James that for months thieves have been breaking into storage units and stealing belongings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joe Grier says he had his “pressure washer stolen and laptops.”

“You can’t feel comfortable, you can’t get up in the morning, because you’re afraid you’re going to come over here and your stuff is gone,” said Grier.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three of the customers said they are out of thousands of dollars along with items that can’t be replaced.

According to Grier, the thieves are breaking through drywall to get from unit to unit without being caught on security cameras.

An employee told Channel 2 that they were not authorized to comment on what was happening.

James sent multiple requests and also called but he company never got back to him.

DeKalb County Police were out at the facility Friday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group