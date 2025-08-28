Cross Keys High School breaks ground on $148 million renovation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Cross Keys High School is set to undergo a $148 million renovation and expansion, breathing new life into the Brookhaven institution.

The DeKalb County School Board approved the funding for the addition, renovation, and modernization of Cross Keys High School, which was originally built in the 1950s and has been showing its age.

On Thursday, officials broke ground on the project.

“We want to make sure our students and families that are served by this magnificent school receive everything that they rightfully deserve,” said Dr. Devon Horton, DeKalb Schools Superintendent.

Cross Keys senior Diego Zilli expressed his hopes for future generations.

“Keep being involved in the school, because this might not be for us, but for the future generations,” Zilli said.

Sgt. Maj. Theodus Williams, a JROTC instructor at the school, noted how the community is growing.

“And you put too many in one building, it’s going to bust. So this new building is going to be a great asset to this community,” Williams said.

The renovation project includes a 140,000 square foot addition featuring a new front entrance, performing arts center, media center, upgraded classrooms, and a courtyard with walking paths.

School and community leaders gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the fulfillment of a promise long overdue for the community. Allyson Gevertz said that she and the other DeKalb School Board members understand Cross Keys is more than just a school.

“It is a landmark and a gathering place,” said Gevertz.

