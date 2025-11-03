Crews battling large fire at DeKalb County warehouse

DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews are working to contain a large warehouse fire Monday morning. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene on Paul Edwin Drive, where more than a dozen fire trucks have responded.

Gehlbach can see a lot of material around the building and says it appears that the fire is still burning inside the warehouse.

The fire has caused a plume of black smoke and crews are trying to keep it away from nearby apartments.

The warehouse’s street is right off Redan Road and Covington Hwy, but the intersection remains open for now.

