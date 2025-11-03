‘Good Morning America’ turns 50! Go behind-the-scenes for its milestone anniversary

NEW YORK CITY — “Good Morning America” celebrates 50 years.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan got to spend a morning in New York City with the GMA team as they celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Every morning right after Channel 2 Action News This Morning, the GMA set is a symphony of movement. Anchors and crews use every possible second between commercial breaks and set moves.

“Honor for us at WSB to lead into you every single day… And what a lead in you give us… thank you," Monahan told the GMA crew.

Monahan used one of those breaks to chat with anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“For 50 years now, people have been waking up to us saying Good Morning America. I’ve been here about half at that time,” Stephanopoulos said.

“It’s such a great privilege to start people’s day off, both with the news and with a bunch of other information that can get them ready for the day and maybe put a smile on their face,” he added.

Lara Spencer says the easy back-and-forth you watch each morning between the team comes naturally.

“It feels like coming to play with best friends or even family. We just adore each other and we are so lucky to do this job and to start every day by getting to say, Good Morning America, to all of our viewers,” she said.

Sam Champion, who recently returned to GMA after time here in Atlanta, echoed that GMA is all about family.

“But when you’ve gotten your news and you’re getting your coffee and you are packing lunches and you getting everybody out the door. You kind of, I think, crave a little family vibe, right?” he said.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee told Monahan she goes into every show with the goal to inform and entertain.

“But that’s the beautiful part,” she said. “It’s a big team that creates this joy and information.”

