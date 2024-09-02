Crane trying to remove downed tree in neighbor's yard topples onto Brookhaven home

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A crane crashed through the roof of DeKalb County home while the operator tried to remove a tree from a neighbor’s yard.

Roberto Concepcion took cell phone video shortly on Saturday morning after he heard a loud noise at the house he rents off West Nancy Creek Drive.

He told Channel 2′s Sophia Choi that he immediately ran outside and saw a big crane on top of the roof with the operator still stuck.

“I saw the driver trapped inside. I say to him, ‘You are OK?’ He says yes, he’s OK,” Concepcion said.

No one was hurt, but there’s plenty of damage at the house. NewsDrone 2 flew over the roof to get an overview look at the damage.

Inside, the house is in shambles. Choi found most of the damage was in the kitchen and garage.

The problems started Friday after a neighbor’s tree split in two and a limb caused a small hole in the roof. On Saturday morning, the hole got bigger when the crane toppled.

The people who rent the home says the owner is already working to make fixes. Channel 2 Action News saw contractors at the house Monday.

Concepcion says he is just glad he survived.

“It was so quickly. Everything happening quickly, like less than one minute.”

Choi reached out to the crane company and is waiting for a response.

