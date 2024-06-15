County officials giving away 5,000 boxes of food in DeKalb County, citing high grocery prices

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Local faith leaders and DeKalb County officials are giving away 5,000 boxes of food to residents.
According to the county, all of the items provided in the 5,000 boxes will be directly sourced from Georgia, whether they are fruits and vegetables, eggs or chicken hindquarters.
The giveaway will be held at multiple locations in the county, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Count officials said their monthly food distribution will be to celebrate Father’s Day for June.
“We are celebrating and honoring all fathers and father figures who have loved and supported their families,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.
For the giveaway, DeKalb County is partnering with more than churches. They’ll also be working with La Vision Newspaper and the Chamblee Coalition for Homelessness.
The food giveaways will be at the following locations:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, Ga. 30034
- Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30314
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, Ga. 30035
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, Ga. 30032
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Ga. 30084
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30345
Funding for the purchase of Georgia-grown produce and chicken came from American Rescue Funds allocated to the county, according to the DeKalb County Government.
