Crews working on multiple projects, leading to several traffic closures across metro area

ATLANTA — Starting Friday night and continuing through Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation roadwork and construction projects set up throughout the metro.

In addition to the closures from GDOT, the Atlanta Department of Transportation also has multiple closures scheduled this weekend.

Triple Team Traffic says the work will impact traffic, so it’s sharing its recommendations on how to get around the different areas impacted.

Roswell Road over I-285 will have a full closure, and not for the first time, so there are multiple detours in place. The closures will be in both directions from Riverside Drive to Chamblee Dunwoody Road, with alternating two right lanes and two left lanes going both ways.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Separately, ATLDOT is closing down part of Williams Street NW to accommodate construction work at 250 Williams Street NW, the site of a nine-story office building and data center in the city.

The road closure for Williams Street construction will stretch across Williams Street NW from Baker Street NW to John Portman Boulevard NW, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sidewalk on Williams Street NW will still be open for pedestrians during the closure. To navigate around the closure, ATLDOT said to use the following detours:

Traveling northbound on Williams St NW

Turn right onto John Portman Blvd NW



Turn left onto Ted Turner Dr NW



Turn left onto Baker St NW



Turn right onto Williams St NW

Traveling southbound on Williams St NW

Turn right onto Baker St NW



Turn left onto Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW



Turn left onto John Portman Blvd NW



Turn right onto Williams St NW

Traveling eastbound on John Portman Blvd NW

Bypass Williams St NW



Turn left onto Ted Turner Dr NW



Turn left onto Baker St NW



Turn right onto Williams St NW

ATLDOT said there will also be a temporary lane closure at Peachtree Street NE from Peachtree Place NE to 10th Street NE. Two northbound traffic lanes on Peachtree Street will be closed in this area.

One northbound lane will shift to a southbound lane from Peachtree Place NE to 10th Street NE, according to ATLDOT.

This closure will be to help accommodate construction at 999 Peachtree Street NE.

There will be lane closures in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, though the sidewalk on the west side of Peachtree Street NE will still be usable.

To get around the closures, ATLDOT gave the following recommendations:

Traveling northbound on Peachtree Street NE

Traffic will merge left into one lane before Peachtree Place NE, then it will shift left into the southbound lane to regain traffic flow past 10th Street NE.

Traveling southbound on Peachtree Street NE

Traffic will merge right into a single lane after 10th Street NE and regain traffic flow after Peachtree Place NE.

ATLDOT said officers will be onsite to help with traffic control.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:





©2024 Cox Media Group