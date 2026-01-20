Convicted killer arrested in Alabama for failing to show back up for DeKalb County murder trial

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the men found guilty of shooting and killing a man at a Stone Mountain gas station in 2021 is back behind bars after he stopped showing up for his murder trial.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy Collins, 29, was arrested on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was on trial in the shooting death of Keng Wilson, who was gunned down at a Stone Mountain gas station. Investigators said three men opened fire on Wilson after some kind of argument.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Collins failed to show back up to court while on trial for Wilson’s murder and fled to Birmingham.

The trial continued despite Collins not being there, and he was convicted of murder. He was also sentenced to life in prison.

Collins got into a fight with law enforcement during his arrest in Birmingham and was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is currently at the Jefferson County Jail in Alabama, awaiting extradition to DeKalb County.

Collins was one of three men accused of killing Wilson in July 2021.

Wilson was described as a prodigy who graduated high school at just 16 and was studying to become a vegan chef.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Wilson’s mother, Christina Scott, in 2023, where she talked about the pain of losing her son.

“It never ends. You have brief moments where you feel like you might be OK, and then, you get the gut punch, like out of nowhere,” Scotts said. “It literally feels like a gut punch.”

“They’ll never kill his spirit, and to me, you’re not dead so long as people love you,” Scott continued.

Collins was originally granted a 30,000 bond in Nov. 2023 and was required to live with his mother, according to court documents. Another condition of his bond was that he had a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A bench warrant was issued for Collins on Nov. 7 for failing to appear for his trial. He was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 17.

©2026 Cox Media Group