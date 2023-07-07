New video shows suspects who shot man to death at Stone Mountain gas station 2 years ago

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Tomorrow marks two years since two men shot a man to death at a Stone Mountain gas station.

Now, investigators are releasing new security video in hopes of information that leads to the killer.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in Stone Mountain Friday, where he talked one-on-one with the victim’s mother.

Keng Wilson described him as a prodigy who graduated high school at just 16 and was studying to become a vegan chef.

Wilson’s mom, Christina Scott, hopes someone will recognize the men in the newly-released video.

Scott described the day since her son’s murder as unbearably painful.

“Oh they’ve been terrible,” she said. “Terrible. It’s agony.”

Elliot obtained never-before-seen video of the moment three men opened fire on Wilson after they had some kind of argument. Channel 2 Action News is freezing the video before the shooting starts.

Police caught one of the shooters quickly, but the other two suspects are still on the loose.

District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jacques Spencer thinks someone should be able to identify them.

“We’re sure that someone has been at this gas station and seen these individuals there before,” Spencer said. “We’re almost positive they’ve spent time at that gas station up until this incident.”

Scott said her son’s body may not be here anymore, but his spirit is.

“He’s around me all the time,” Scott said. Still, she said the pain of his death is something only a mother can know.

“It never ends. You have brief moments where you feel like you might be okay, and then, you get the gut punch, like out of nowhere,” Scotts said. “It literally feels like a gut punch.”

Scott hopes someone recognizes the men in the video so they can be brought to justice.

“They’ll never kill his spirit, and to me, you’re not dead so long as people love you,” Scott said.

One man, Johsua Simpson, was arrested within two weeks of the murder.

Anyone who recognizes either one of the men can call DeKalb Police or the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

