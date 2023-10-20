Congressman announces federal grant for Brookhaven police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Georgia police department is set to get almost $150,000 for a boost to mental health project funding, thanks to a federal grant supported by one of the state’s congressmen.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D) announced Thursday that the Brookhaven Police Department would receive a $147,900 federal COPS grant from the Department of Justice for implementing Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act projects.

According to Johnson’s office, Brookhaven police will use the grant funds to improve delivery and access to mental health and wellness services for their officers.

Brookhaven officers will be using the funds for training, technical assistance, demonstration projects, and practices related to peer mentoring mental health and wellness programs, according to Johnson’s office.

“One thing many of us can agree on is that the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve is broken,” Johnson said in a statement. “The COPS Grant Program is a cornerstone of the federal effort to repair that divide. I’m pleased that the City of Brookhaven Police are receiving these grants to help improve their mental health. I am committed to creating safer communities in Georgia’s Fourth District.”

Mental health resources are important for anyone, but the National Alliance for Mental Illness reported between 125 to 300 officers die from suicide every year.

A report by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said about 25% all law enforcement officers experience suicide or suicidal ideation.

The Georgia congressman said he continues to work on bipartisan solutions to reduce crime and advance public safety, including by providing direct support to agencies across the country.

“Congressman Johnson’s advocacy continues a legacy of leadership in this critical area where public safety intersects mental health,” Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said of the COPS grant. “Brookhaven was the first in Georgia to have mental health clinicians as first responders working alongside Brookhaven Police, and this grant ensures the officers themselves are best equipped to meet the day to day needs of Brookhaven residents.”

