Gwinnett man shot to death on his 31st birthday, one month before reporting to Army, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Gwinnett County man who died in a shooting earlier this week was killed on his 31st birthday.

Gwinnett Police said Kamau Garner was shot to death on Pirkle Road in Norcross on Oct. 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen, 28, has since been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire before Garner was found dead, but it’s unclear if he was involved in the dispute.

Garner’s family is now trying to raise money for his funeral expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

His sister, Mercedez Neal, said her brother was scheduled to join the Army in a month and was a beloved uncle to his nephew.

“He always kept a smile on his face and was very silly/funny,” Neal wrote. “If you knew him you loved him because he had a personality like no other. He was very intelligent and you would loved to be around him.”

The family, who is from Alabama, is trying to raise enough money to bring his body home for burial.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

Trial underway for 3 suspects in murder of high school football coach during Gwinnett carjacking

©2023 Cox Media Group