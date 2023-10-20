Ga. deputies honored after saving woman from almost drowning in pond

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two Paulding County deputies were honored this week for saving a woman from a near-drowning.

Paulding County Sheriff officials said on Sept. 27, Deputy Carlos Ortiz and Deputy Wesley Birjkovff were out in the field following up on individuals who did not show up for Jury Duty.

While in the field, the deputies heard reports of a car accident over the law enforcement radio.

According to dispatchers, one of the vehicles involved in the crash left the road and into a pond off Buchanan Highway.

When the deputies arrived, they confirmed that the car was nearly submerged in the pond and that someone was inside it.

Ortiz and Birjkovff took off their ballistic vests and got into the water, where they discovered an elderly woman, identified as Maria Ruch, trapped inside the car.

The deputies noted that Ruch only had her nose and mouth above the water and could not escape the car.

According to officials, the deputies were unable to get the doors open, so Ortiz shattered one of the windows with his ASP baton.

Eventually, the deputies got Ruch out of the vehicle and up the hill to safety.

Officials confirmed that Ruch was not seriously injured.

“I am so proud of the fact that no matter what division our Deputies are assigned to when they hear a call come out, they respond and take immediate action,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “Because of Deputy Ortiz and Deputy Birjkovff’s quick action, the life of Ms. Ruch was saved. We are all eternally grateful for their quick action and selfless response.”

Birjkovff and Ortiz received the Life Saving Award Wednesday for their efforts to save Ruch’s life.

