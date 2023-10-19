10 arrests announced during southeast Georgia drug enforcement actions, sheriff’s office says

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. — The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced 10 people were arrested during a series of drug enforcement activities, including a discovery of contraband at a county jail.

Deputies said investigators had concentrated patrols and investigations into several individuals allegedly involved in the drug trade.

While investigating these people, deputies said quantities of a variety of narcotics, weapons, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

As a result, sheriff’s deputies arrested 10 people over two days, beginning Oct. 4.

Deputies said arrests continued from Oct. 4 to this past Saturday, Oct. 14.

During this process, deputies also discovered contraband items inside the Jeff Davis County Jail, including drugs, leading to charges for two female inmates.

From both investigations, deputies seized quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, illicit prescription medications, guns, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

In the county jail, officers and investigators found meth, suboxone, phentermine and MDMA in a prison cell.

The following individuals were arrested, facing the charges below.

Kenneth Lee McGovern, 38 of Douglas, Ga: possession of scheduled III controlled substance (subutex), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Damon Strickland, 45 of Hazlehurst, Ga: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects.-Willie Tobler, 35, Hazlehurst, Ga: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects.

Sharleen McClendon, 39 of Hazlehurst, Ga: possession of cocaine, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Miranda Maggard, 39 of Baxley, Ga: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, possession of scheduled III controlled substance (suboxone), possession of scheduled IV controlled substance (phentermine). This investigation continues and other charges are pending.

Melinda Futral, 45 of Midville, Ga: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of MDMA, possession of scheduled III controlled substance (suboxone), possession of scheduled IV controlled substance (phentermine).

Keith Smith, 48 of Denton, Ga: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects.

William Hall, 62 of Denton, Ga: possession of methamphetamine, possession of scheduled II controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Jade Powell, 38 of Denton, Ga: possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Michael Wooten, 55 of Denton, Ga: possession of scheduled II controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of scheduled IV controlled substance, pills not in original container.

