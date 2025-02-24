City Schools of Decatur to start charging almost $8,000 in yearly tuition for K-5 students

DECATUR, Ga. — Public schools are normally tuition-free, but a city in metro Atlanta is planning to start charging for students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend its classes.

City Schools of Decatur confirmed the decision was made on Feb. 11 at their Board of Education meeting.

According to the district, the enrollment levels have declined in both the city and the nation at large, so they will be offering tuition-based enrollment as “an opportunity to advance our strategic accelerator of organization effectiveness and excellence, as well as an opportunity to serve more students in our amazing schools.”

To that end, tuition charges for City Schools of Decatur’s elementary school students will start in the fall.

While the first year’s tuition will cost nearly $8,000 per student, costs per year won’t be set in stone.

“The tuition rate for the 2025-2026 school year will be $7,883, and will vary annually based on actual expenditures,” the district said in a statement.

Applications to apply for tuition spaces will begin in April, with a lottery or selection process to follow in May, the district said.

School officials also said they plan to include a waitlist, if needed.

The district has also already begun meeting with school teachers, their legal team and district staff, in addition to conducting research and analysis on rolling out the new policy.

