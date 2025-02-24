Police search for driver in deadly Troup County hit-and-run

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are looking for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Depot Street and Rome Avenue regarding a person hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man on East Depot Street who was unresponsive.

TRENDING STORIES:

LaGrange police said the suspected driver drove away from the scene without helping the victim.

Officials are trying to contact the victim’s family to notify them of the accident. His age and identity were not released.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspected driver’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Engle or Cpl. Shaw at 706-883-2603. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group