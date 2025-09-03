Citations, warrants in Dunwoody? Here’s your golden opportunity to make it right

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Municipal Court said it will offer an amnesty program throughout September, allowing individuals with past-due traffic citations or active bench warrants to resolve their cases without the risk of arrest.

The program aims to encourage people to return to court and settle outstanding violations by waiving contempt fees if fines are paid in full and clearing outstanding warrants if a court appearance is required.

This initiative is designed to alleviate financial stress and reduce the risk of arrest for those who have failed to appear in court.

“This is not a gimmick. We simply want to make it easier for people to return to court and take care of their cases without the extra financial stress,” said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington in a news release.

Participants can visit the Dunwoody Municipal Court at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to take advantage of the program. Call 678-382-6973.

Forms of payment accepted include cash, money order, cashier checks and credit cards, but personal checks will not be accepted.

During last year’s Amnesty Month, the court successfully disposed of more than 50 failure-to-appear and warrant status cases.

