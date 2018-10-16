CHOA to begin clinical trials, research on childhood food allergies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, an Atlanta hospital will conduct research and clinical trials on childhood allergies.
Channel 2's Wendy Corona was at the new Children's Hospital of Atlanta's Center for Advanced Pediatrics, where clinical trials are set to start next month.
About 8% of children have food allergies, some of which can be so severe they are life-threatening.
Doctors are working to find out why food allergies are more common then they used to be.
