Chamblee police officer, his daughter charged in connection to drug, gang investigation

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A Chamblee police officer and his 22-year-old daughter remained behind bars in Gwinnett County Wednesday, more than a month after they were arrested and charged in connection with a drug and gang investigation.

Chamblee Ofc. Ulysses Arthur Bernard was booked into jail on Feb. 24 on multiple drug charges, including trafficking, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to jail records.

Bernard’s daughter, Kayla Alyssa Bernard, 22, is also facing multiple drug offenses and nearly two gang charges, court records confirmed.

A third suspect, Tashavia Jakira Wilder, was also arrested on a drug charge. Jail records show that she had bonded out of jail.

A judge denied bond for Bernard and his daughter.

On Feb. 24, investigators with Gwinnett County police served a search warrant at 252 Braxton Place. When officers went inside, they discovered fentanyl, opium, marijuana, magic mushrooms, fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl, firearms, ammunition, and digital scales, according to court records.

Police haven’t released any specific details about the circumstances surrounding the investigation, citing the ongoing investigation.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, investigators accused Bernard’s daughter of selling drugs in the parking lot of Walmart off Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Property records show that Bernard purchased the townhome in 2021.

A spokeswoman for Chamblee Police Department confirmed that Bernard had been suspended without pay pending termination.

“The Chamblee Police Department does not tolerate these behaviors and holds its officers to the highest standards,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement emailed to Channel 2 Action News.

“CPD will continue to fully cooperate with outside law enforcement agencies during their investigations.”

Channel 2 Action News emailed and called Bernard’s attorney but as of Wednesday evening, no one had returned our messages.

