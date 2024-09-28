Chamblee officials block off area around sinkhole at Chinatown Mall

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — After Chamblee officials said a sinkhole had opened in the parking lot at the Chinatown Mall on Thursday, the area has since been blocked off while officials wait for repairs to get underway.

City of Chamblee officials said Thursday that a storm line under the parking lot had collapsed due to heavy rain moving through the metro Atlanta area ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

On Friday, they told Channel 2 Action News that contractors working for the city had secured the sinkhole with barrels, caution tape and an orange safety fence while the wait to start repairs continued.

As far as the actual structure, a city spokeswoman said “the storm pipe that collapsed is 17 feet to 22 feet deep.”

In the meantime, the city will have sidewalk closure signs up. Repairs on the site are expected to begin Monday or Tuesday, but “work could take up to a month to complete,” and the community is asked to avoid the area.

