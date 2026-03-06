Chamblee introduces Real-Time Crime Center

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department unveiled a new state-of-the-art Real Time Crime Center to enhance public safety.

The police said the center will help keep the city safer through technology, data-driven policing and real-time intelligence.

“The Real-Time Crime Center represents a major investment in the safety of our community,” said Chief Michael Dieppa, Chamblee Police Department. “This technology allows our officers to make informed decisions quickly, helping us prevent crime, solve cases, and keep residents and businesses safe.”

Demolition and construction of the Real-Time Crime Center began in August 2025.

The city invested $2 million in the construction and equipment for the center, which includes license plate readers, pan tilt zoom cameras, a video wall, computers, desks and more.

The center will serve as a centralized hub for Chamblee officers and neighboring agencies to monitor live camera feeds, analyze data and share critical information in real time. This supports patrol officers and investigators in the field, which allows for faster response times and more efficient investigations.

