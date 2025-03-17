Cause of fire that destroyed liquor store in DeKalb County under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are still working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a liquor store in DeKalb County, and nearly a second business nearby, early Monday morning.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in Doraville, where strong winds made putting the flames out a challenge for firefighters.

Speaking with DeKalb County Fire Rescue, and witnesses, Channel 2 Action News got a look at the flames as they nearly burned the Doraville Package Store to the ground.

A driver getting off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard shared footage of the flames engulfing the building on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“One building is a total loss,” Assistant Chief Kenneth McKinney told Channel 2 Action News. “We got a stop on the second building, it’s not a total loss.”

Firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, McKinney said. No one was inside and both businesses were closed at the time so nobody was hurt.

However, high winds helped the fire spread from the liquor store to the convenience store and gas station next door. Firefighters called a second alarm but were able to turn it around once they felt the fire was under control.

“The wind is very dangerous for fires because it pushes them to different places,” McKinney said. “If we don’t get a quick stop on it, it can jump from one building to the next, even into the woods.”

The owners of both businesses came back on Monday to see the damage left behind but only found rows of crushed shelves, charred and broken bottles and not much left to salvage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group