Brookhaven’s new city hall in budget and on schedule, mayor says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman says construction of the new city hall is both in budget and on schedule.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona got an exclusive first look inside the new government building.

Mayor John Park told Corona that the city’s staff were looking forward to moving into what they call “The People’s House,” located on the corner of North Druid Hills and Peachtree Road.

Now, Brookhaven’s new city hall will be a focal point and destination in the city, intentionally placed between the MARTA Station and Peachtree Road.

“We’re actually building out multi-use paths and sidewalks from all corners of Brookhaven to end up here,” Sigman told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the city manager, 60% of the building will be for public use and 40% for city business.

The new city hall is the first public mass timber building in the state of Georgia, using sustainable wood that is both innovative and visually appealing.

Bill Barth, the McCarthy Barnsley Vice President of Operations, said the wood of the facility will “remain exposed for the life of the project and that’s one of the aspects of the long term beauty that it will add to this facility.”

From the roof, Program Manager Eric Johnson explained to Corona how they got the city hall’s glass dome in place.

“We actually built it like this,” in Walton County first, then “disassembled it, brought it here with cranes, erected it on site,” Johnson said.

Other city officials said the space would be iconic, for gathering the community, doing business or just having fun indoors and outside.

“Let’s come together, let’s enjoy this facility,” Park said. “Let’s enjoy building our house together.”

In the City Council chamber, there’s a projection screen and room for about 150 people to watch movies together and the first wedding and reception in the space is already reserved for September.

