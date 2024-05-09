Brookhaven to start $20 million, 43-mile repaving project May 13

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven announced a multimillion-dollar, 43-mile repaving project would start on May 13.

According to the city, the repaving project is part of a three-year pavement agreement with C.W. Matthews and will improve the selected areas across the city for smoother roads.

The agreement between Brookhaven and C.W. Matthews was approved on March 26 in a unanimous vote by the Mayor and City Council, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“On March 26, the Mayor and City Council unanimously approved a three-year agreement with C.W. Matthews that focuses on improving 76 streets and approximately 42.81 lane miles. The cost of these improvements is approximately $20 million and utilizes SPLOST II (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funding,” city officials said.

Describing the current paving project, Brookhaven officials said the project starting May 13 would let them repair more streets, and faster, due to use of what they said was full width roadway million, allowing them to ground and remove current asphalt while also adding two to three inches of new asphalt across the roadways.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Brookhaven’s top priority is to enhance and improve its infrastructure. We want to protect and maintain the integrity of our streets for current and future residents,” Mayor John Park said in a statement.

City officials said the repaving project would be divided into three phases. The first phase will include 29 streets, starting with Wood Valley Court, Fenway Court, Brenton Circle, Frontenac Court, Club Walk Drive, Hermance Drive and Lanier Drive.

For more information about the Brookhaven repaving project, head online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Businesses dropping prices in hopes to bring shoppers back to stores

©2023 Cox Media Group