Brookhaven police want to find woman suspected of stealing dozens of packages from apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police have released surveillance video and photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a series of mailroom burglaries at local apartment complexes.

The woman is believed to have targeted apartment mailrooms on August 5 and August 23, stealing packages during both incidents. In the August 23 burglary alone, nearly 100 packages intended for residents were taken.

“Our residents rely on the security of their homes and neighborhoods, and stealing mail and packages undermines that sense of safety,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. “We are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

She was seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model. Police have released photos of the suspect’s van along with reference images of similar vehicles to assist the public in recognition.

Police believe the same woman may be connected to additional thefts in the surrounding area.

Police are urging residents and members of the public to carefully watch the surveillance videos and review the released photos to see if they can help identify the suspect.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

