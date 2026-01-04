Brookhaven police recruit brings pawsitivity to tough situations

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department has a new officer on staff and he’s bringing more positivity to at-times tough situations.

The department added a therapy dog who can sniff out stress and anxiety and boost mental health wellness for officers.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was in Brookhaven to show the program, as the offering becomes a trend for law enforcement agencies across the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Four year old pit bull mix Collin was on patrol at police headquarters in Brookhaven, where his job is to check on the wellbeing of officers.

Sgt. Matthew Murray, Collin’s handler, is also the department’s emergency management coordinator.

“Every day, Collin and I are walking around the department,” Murray told Channel 2 Action News. “He’s trained for looking for acute anxiety in individuals so they can deal with the stress.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Murray started the Brookhaven therapy dog program two years ago to help officers deal with a wide range of emotions that come with the job.

“We can help affect the mental health of our officers of dealing with the stress of the job,” Murray explained.

That’s where Collin comes in.

“We have individuals who have acute stress issues that Collin has had them work through,” Murray said.

The pit bull usually stays around the station but Murray said he will help officers at other metro area police departments deal with their stress, too.

“Anywhere we go, we go because we want to make sure we help as many cops as we possibly can,” Murray said.

Collin was a stray when the Brookhaven Police Department recruited him.

According to officers at police headquarters, the program turned Collin from a street dog to a sweet dog.

In the metro area, several departments have therapy dogs, including Lawrenceville, Carrollton and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group