Dog shot, left for dead behind dumpster at Cobb County park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he shot his own dog and left it suffering behind a dumpster at a local park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The injured dog was discovered earlier this month at a Cobb County park after employees noticed it near a dumpster.

Investigators say Flock cameras captured the dog riding in the back of a car as it entered the park. Once inside, officials believe the dog suffered for nearly two hours before being found.

Park Facilities Manager Clifford Malivert said he and another employee immediately recognized the dog was in distress.

“When we saw the dog, we knew we wanted to give it some help,” Malivert said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Malivert said the dog had been shot and slowly made its way toward help.

“The dog slowly walked towards one of the employees’ cars and laid under there,” Malivert said.

Authorities say the injuries were so severe that Cobb County Animal Services ultimately had to euthanize the animal.

Cobb County Animal Services responded, but the dog’s condition was too critical to treat.

“This dog suffered needlessly, and no dog, no animal should have to go through that,” said Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond.

Investigators say the dog’s owner, identified as Dawson Womack, is responsible.

“In this particular case, he decided to shoot the dog to euthanize it,” Hammond said.

Womack has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony offense.

According to investigators, Womack allegedly shot the dog after taking it to a veterinarian and learning the animal was seriously ill.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials say the dog did not die immediately and suffered further as a result.

“It appeared the dog had been sick, and it looked like the recommendation was euthanasia at that point due to the cost that was going to be incurred. The dog actually wound up suffering more because of that, because it didn’t die immediately,” Hammond said.

Cobb County Animal Services officials say resources are available to pet owners who are unable to afford medical care.

“Explain the circumstance to us and let us find a way to help. In this particular instance could have helped the owner with this,” Hammond said.

Investigators also say Womack could face an additional charge because the dog was underweight.

Police say Womack denies owning the dog and denies any involvement in the dog’s death.

However, investigators say evidence ties him to the case.

©2026 Cox Media Group