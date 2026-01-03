Man carrying baby in harness hit by vehicle in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man and a baby were seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in Norcross, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. along Brook Hollow Parkway. Investigators say a family of three was crossing the roadway when a vehicle traveling north hit the man.

Officials say he was carrying a baby in a body harness at the time of the collision.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both the man and the infant were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was taken to Northside GWinnett Hospital, while the child was taken to Children’s Health of Atlanta at the Arthur M. Blank campus.

The woman walking with them was not hurt, GSP said.

Authorities said the family was crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk when the crash occurred. No other details have been released, including the condition of those injured.

Their identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group