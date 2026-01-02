Family of APD detective named in Christmas murder-suicide breaks silence

ATLANTA — The family of an Atlanta Police detective identified as the suspect in a Christmas murder-suicide near Piedmont Park is speaking publicly for the first time.

A spokesperson for Detective Kevin Stroner’s family reached out to Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray, confirming the family has hired a private investigator to monitor the ongoing investigation.

Friends went to the couple’s Virginia-Highland home on Dec. 27 after no one had heard from them since Christmas Day. A 911 call was placed shortly after.

“Throughout his tenure, he has been known to colleagues as a dedicated detective.”

Detective Stroner’s family says they are trying to learn more about the circumstances surrounding his death and the death of his 44-year-old girlfriend, Moriah Cardona.

Speaking through the private investigator they’ve hired, the family addressed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

“Detective Kevin Stroner’s family reflects on the complex legacy of Kevin Stroner.”

Stroner, a 13-year Atlanta Police Department veteran, is listed as the murder suspect in the police incident report stemming from the Christmas shooting at his Virginia-Highland home near Piedmont Park.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner says Cardona is a homicide victim and ruled Stroner’s death a suicide.

Police say Stroner’s APD-issued 9-millimeter Glock was found inside the home. According to the incident report, the couple was found wearing the same clothes they were seen wearing in photos taken on Christmas Day.

Friends contacted 911 on Dec. 27.

“Tell me exactly what happened,” a 911 operator asked.

“Uh, they were at a Christmas party on Christmas Day. No one’s heard from them since, and we were all concerned. So my husband and I came by to check on them,” the caller said.

In an online memorial, friends of Cardona described her as adventurous, saying her “adventurous heart carried her across the globe, from Berlin to Amsterdam to Japan,” and that she “sought out challenges most people would shy away.” Friends say Cardona worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 24 years.

Robin Martinelli, the private investigator hired by Stroner’s family, emphasized the ongoing nature of the case.

“While the Fulton County Medical Examiner has released a statement, the public is reminded that this is an ongoing investigation and that no conclusions can be made until the investigation is completed. We mourn the loss of Moriah Cardona and Kevin, and we extend our deepest sympathies to both families as they navigate this unimaginable grief,” Martinelli said.

Stroner’s family says he had intended to retire from the Atlanta Police Department in March. While the medical examiner has released cause-of-death determinations, Atlanta police say their investigation into the alleged murder-suicide remains ongoing.

