Cause of death for woman, Atlanta officer ruled murder-suicide

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for a woman and an Atlanta officer found dead inside a home.

The lead investigator said it was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to a home on Cooledge Avenue for a welfare check on Sunday afternoon. They found the bodies of 44-year-old Moriah Cardona and 56-year-old Kevin Stroner inside the home.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s office ruled Cardona’s death as a homicide and Stroner’s death as a suicide. Both had gunshot wounds.

Public records show that Stroner is an Atlanta police officer.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking of harming themselves or others, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support by dialing 988. Visit the organization’s official website for risk factors and warning signs.

