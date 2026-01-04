EXCLUSIVE: GA House Speaker shares plans for upcoming legislative agenda

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will meet under the Gold Dome later this month.

House Speaker Jon Burns spoke exclusively with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot about what priorities he wants to tackle in the coming legislative session.

One of the top issues Burns is focusing on is affordability. He told Elliot he wants to figure out how to make it easier to afford a home in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“One of our main focuses this year is going to be looking at what we can do for homeowners to make their largest purchase that most families make in their lifetime,” Burns told Channel 2 Action News. “We want to make that affordable.”

The new legislative session for lawmakers starts back on Jan. 12.

Housing affordability isn’t the only item on the list for lawmakers to address.

TRENDING STORIES:

The House Speaker also wants to continue discussion of reducing the state income tax rate and lowering insurance rates for Georgians.

In terms of next steps, Burns said for him, it’s “kind of a continuation of some great policy, part of some new policy, but some great policies that we’ve been working on for the past few years.”

Burns said property tax levels and income tax are both on the agenda for discussion, with tax relief and making property taxes less burdensome to homeowners was important.

However, Burns also told Channel 2 Action News that lawmakers needed to ensure local governments and school districts were still able to get the funds they needed to operate.

The House Speaker also said school safety initiatives were important in the coming legislative agenda, as well as literacy programs for Georgia children and students.

Burns said he wants to continue the legislative push for civil justice, tort reform, from the 2025 session and work to bring down insurance rates across the state.

He said lawmakers want to ensure Georgia leaders have the tools they need to protect Georgians and make insurance rates reasonable and affordable.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group