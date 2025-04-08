Brookhaven police chase man running down busy road with bag of stolen nutrition, grooming supplies

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are sharing video of a theft suspect running down the road and hopping in a car to try and get away from officers.

Police say they responded to a snatch-and-grab theft last month that led to a man stuffing $800 worth of nutritional supplies, electric clippers and razors into a bag.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the suspect, whose identity has not been released, walking in the parking lot of a Chevron station at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway.

The man then took off running down North Druid Hills Road as the police department’s drones followed him to a nearby parking lot, where he got into a car and drove away.

Police were able to follow the suspect’s car and eventually stop him after a short chase.

Officers arrested the man and recovered the stolen property.

Investigators did not comment on his exact charges or at what store the theft occurred.

