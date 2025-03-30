Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival held this weekend, featuring music, car show and more

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Concertgoers enjoyed day one of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven on Saturday.

The festival is being held this weekend at Blackburn Park.

On Saturday, O.A.R. and Gavin DeGraw were among the musical performers.

The festival not only features live music, but also a car show, artist market, kids zone, and lots of food.

It continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with music from Switchfoot and Boyz II Men, among others.

