Boil water advisory issued for ALL DeKalb County customers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A boil water advisory has been issued for all of DeKalb County customers until further notice.
Officials said storms that moved through the area caused power outages at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant.
"In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to "boil" all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food," according to the county.
The county said all customers should boil their water until the advisory is lifted. City of Atlanta customers who live in DeKalb are not impacted.
