Beverage industry funding award to DeKalb County for new recycling facility

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta-based nonprofit is getting thousands of dollars in funding to help DeKalb County improve recycling efforts for residents.

American Beverage announced they’d awarded a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit Live Thrive to fund new equipment, intended to increase how much material can be recycled at a new recycling facility in DeKalb County.

The funds will be used to add another baler to Live Thrive’s Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, or CHaRM, according to American Beverage.

The grant itself is part of the company’s Every Bottle Back initiative.

The CHaRM facility, once open, will be an important drop-off facility for DeKalb County residents who don’t have recycling options at home, according to the bottling company.

“The investment in DeKalb County embodies Georgia Beverage Association’s continued effort to invest in Georgia’s environmental future,” Kevin Perry, president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association said. “We are proud to support Live Thrive and its mission to create a community that prioritizes a healthier and more sustainable ecosystem for recyclable goods.”

The Live Thrive center accepts items that would otherwise go to a landfill instead of being recycled, like mattresses and bicycles, while also taking in more typical recyclables like bottles and cans.

According to American Beverage, the investment will help more than 300,000 households have recycling options in the county.

“We are excited to support DeKalb County’s efforts to make recycling more effective and easier for people to take part in,” Kevin Keane, president and CEO of American Beverage, said. “Investments like this help create a circular economy for all recyclable materials, including our bottles and cans, and modernized recycling systems will reduce the use of new plastic.”

The new facility is set to officially open on June 12.

