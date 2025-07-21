Band camp is on, so is the heat as directors focus on music, marching and hydration

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Heat advisories aren’t getting in the way of progress as most Metro Atlanta high schools start band camp. The football players are also starting to practice in helmets Monday.

The Stephenson High School Sonic Sound is hot, and this is just Day 1 of band camp. They were practicing inside for much of the day, saved by the threat of storms, Channel 2’s Candace McCowan said. But the heat is coming.

“There’s no way of getting around getting outside,” said Quentin Goins, Stephenson High School Band director. “We have to go outside to learn spacing, just what feels like two steps indoors fells completely different when you get outside in the open field.”

And to get to this level, it takes preparation. Goins and his staff has been preparing this crew for some time now.

“Hydration starts yesterday, a few days ago. So we’ve sent emails, text messages to communicate with the parents and students,” said Goins. “We send them a urine chart. Are you light or are you dark? If it’s light, we are about to have a good day. If it’s dark, we got some work to do.”

At St. Pius Catholic High School, they’re inside during the heat of the day.

But at the start and the end, they’re in the heat, “getting outside a couple of times, getting used to the heat again,” said Ian Labreck, St. Pius Band director.

“Whenever folks are needing a break, that’s when we try to take that water break. Even when it’s not scheduled, we will adjust that through the week,” Labreck said.

When it comes to dealing with heat, communication is key.

“That’s all they need to say, they don’t feel well. Get them out of the heat, into the cool. Apply cooling cloths, any type of cooling equipment you have, including misting,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan with HelloHeart.

