Back to Back to Back: Dekalb County Spelling Bee Champ wins again

ATLANTA — For older adults, you could call him the “Chicago Bulls” of spelling. For the younger generations, it is easier to just say “three-peat.”

Sarv Dharavane, 12, a sixth grade student at Peachtree Middle School in DeKalb County, won the Georgia Association of Educators State Spelling Bee for the third time this past week. The win qualifies him for the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championships in Washington D.C. at the end of May.

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It took 350 words and 23 rounds for Sarv to claim his third title. He got the win after runner-up Sreeya Lakkimsetti from Stallings Middle School in Columbia County was unable to spell the word Okavango.

Sarv was able to finish by spelling Aitchbone and Simal in the final round to claim his victory.

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Both Sarv and Sreeya will get the chance to represent the state in the national competition.

Last year, Sarv came close to winning the whole thing before finishing in third place. It will be the first time Sreeya will get to compete on the national stage in front of cameras.

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Sarv said, “I am extremely happy. More like ecstatic. I’m completely in nirvana! I’ve come a long, long, LONG way to get here. I could have only done this because of every single person who has helped me along the way, including my principal and family.”

Sreeya, for her part, said, “I am so thankful for this opportunity to go to nationals and it still feels so surreal!

Georgia’s Spelling Bee competition is open to students ranging from 9 to 14 years old, from fourth through eighth grades.

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