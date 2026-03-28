Man shot by trooper fled traffic stop in Newton County, officials say

NEWTON COUNTY, GA. — A man was shot in Newton County after leaving a traffic stop Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. in front of Grady Hospital, where the man was taken after the shooting.

A Georgia State Trooper was involved but was not shot.

Georgia State Patrol said in a Friday night update that the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. when Georgia State troopers were helping GBI Metro Gang Task Force (MGTF) agents with a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Jamari Thurman, 20, of Covington.

Kimani King, the attorney for Thurman, said it appeared that authorities were targeting his client.

“This was either a task force or a sting. they were targeting my client in the beginning,” he told Francisco.

Thurman stopped briefly, but then sped away from the stop, turning onto Old Oak Court, Georgia State Patrol said.

He stopped the vehicle at the end of the cul-de-sac and ran off while holding a handgun, authorities said.

Troopers ran toward Thurman’s vehicle. One ran after the suspect, while the other trooper stayed with the vehicle and passenger.

The trooper shot Thurman during the foot pursuit, providing aid until EMS arrived on scene.

Thurman was taken by air to Grady Medical Center, where he’s listed in stable condition.

King said Thurman was shot in the leg.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Once the investigation is complete, the GBI will provide the case to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

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