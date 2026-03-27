MARTA launches Better Breeze fare system

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s new fare collection system, Better Breeze, is now live, and customers can begin getting their new Breeze cards starting Saturday.

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For some lifelong riders like Kimberly Holder, who’s been riding through every chapter of MARTA’s past, she’s now watching it step into the future.

“I just had my 59th birthday yesterday, so I think I started riding when I was 13,” shared Holder.

The longtime customer says she’s looking forward to a smoother and more secure riding experience.

“If they make it better and safer for me to ride, I’m really looking forward to it,” explained Holder.

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MARTA Assistant Manager of Customer Relations, Nevin Grinnell, says this change is a part of MARTA’s largest transformation in history.

“It’s far-reaching, and it’s unique for us because no one else in the country is replacing the equipment and the backend at the same time. Some may upgrade their equipment but still use the old backend. No one is doing what we’re doing,” said Grinnell.

With the launch of the Better Breeze system, which will provide riders with more payment options, updates will include new gates, vending machines, and an updated app and website.

During the transition period, both old and new systems will operate simultaneously, allowing customers to use the value remaining on their old Breeze cards before the new system fully switches over in May.

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